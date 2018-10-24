Atelier Lulua: The Alchemist of Arland 4 Announced for Switch, PS4 - News

Atelier Rurua: The Alchemist of Arland 4 has been announced for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu. It will launch in Japan in 2019 for 7,800 yen. A 10,800 yen limited edition will also be available.

The daughter of Ateler Rorona: The Alchemist of Arland protagonist Rorona, Elmeluria Frixell, will be the protagonist in the game. The world has an even bigger Arland Republic, due to arls having been annexed.

