Deemo Physical Edition Launches for Switch on January 29, 2019 in North America

posted 3 hours ago

Publishers Acttil and PM Studios announced the physical version of the rhythm game, Deemo, will launch for the Nintendo Switch in North America on January 29, 2019.

View the trailer for the physical edition below:





Here is an overview of the game:

For those new to Deemo, it is a music rhythm game that centers around the mystifying relationship between Deemo and a little girl. The game progresses as Deemo plays and completes musical piano scores in order to help the little girl return back to her world. A brilliant collection of music styles and genres are available in both instrumental and vocal music formats. For those seeking an extra challenge, all playable songs feature a number of difficulty levels and customizable note speed.

The Story:

Deemo is a humanoid creature who lives a life of solitude deep within a castle. One day, a little girl falls from the sky; she has no idea who she is, or where she comes from. As Deemo tries to help her return to her world, they discover a strange sprout that grows taller with each note that is played on the piano it’s attached to. How will Deemo adjust to a companionship it has never experienced before? Will the little girl be able to handle whatever truths await when her lost memories return? Accompanied by the haunting notes of the piano, uncover the mysteries surrounding the mystical Deemo and the enigmatic girl from the sky.

Key Features:

Musical connection! – Play Deemo, literally! Select songs will feature Nintendo Labo Piano support to allow you to dive into the game’s truly musical world!

– Play Deemo, literally! Select songs will feature Nintendo Labo Piano support to allow you to dive into the game’s truly musical world! Heartfelt rhythms! – 250-plus captivating songs from a variety of composers and genres await you! Let the melody of the piano soothe your soul!

– 250-plus captivating songs from a variety of composers and genres await you! Let the melody of the piano soothe your soul! Three difficulty modes! – Start with the beginning Easy mode and work all the way up to Hard to test your sense of rhythm via simple, intuitive gameplay!

– Start with the beginning Easy mode and work all the way up to Hard to test your sense of rhythm via simple, intuitive gameplay! Beautiful hand-drawn artwork! – The gorgeous art of Deemo will tug at your heartstrings as the gripping story unfolds!

– The gorgeous art of Deemo will tug at your heartstrings as the gripping story unfolds! Mesmerizing story! – The music, artwork, and narrative all come together in this amazingly moving experience! Fall into the world of Deemo!

