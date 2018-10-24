Marvel's Spider-Man Sets PlayStation Exclusive Record in the US - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 954 Views
Marvel's Spider-Man topped the US September charts, according to NPD. The game set a new record for a PlayStation exclusive with the highest launch when it comes to revenue.
"Marvel’s Spider-Man, the best-selling game of September, achieved the highest launch month dollar sales for any PlayStation exclusive in history, and is the seventh largest launch ever achieved by any game on any PlayStation platform, said NPD Group’s Mat Piscatella.
"Marvel’s Spider-Man generated higher dollars sales in its launch than any other game this year and currently ranks as the third best-selling game of 2018, and the No. 8 best-selling game over the last 12 months."
Here are the top 10 best-selling games in the US in September:
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- NBA 2K19
- Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey
- FIFA 19
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
- Madden NFL 19
- Forza Horizon 4
- Destiny 2
- Super Mario Party
- NHL 19
Thanks GamesBeat.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
"Most impressive" - Darth Vader
How can Super Mario Party be a best-seller in September when it released in October?
For the gamers !
3 Comments