Marvel's Spider-Man Sets PlayStation Exclusive Record in the US

Marvel's Spider-Man topped the US September charts, according to NPD. The game set a new record for a PlayStation exclusive with the highest launch when it comes to revenue.

"Marvel’s Spider-Man, the best-selling game of September, achieved the highest launch month dollar sales for any PlayStation exclusive in history, and is the seventh largest launch ever achieved by any game on any PlayStation platform, said NPD Group’s Mat Piscatella.

"Marvel’s Spider-Man generated higher dollars sales in its launch than any other game this year and currently ranks as the third best-selling game of 2018, and the No. 8 best-selling game over the last 12 months."





Here are the top 10 best-selling games in the US in September:

Marvel’s Spider-Man NBA 2K19 Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey FIFA 19 Shadow of the Tomb Raider Madden NFL 19 Forza Horizon 4 Destiny 2 Super Mario Party NHL 19

NBA 2K19 debuted in second and hd the " highest launch month dollar sales of any sports genre game released since The NPD Group began tracking the industry in 1995." It is the biggest launch in the NBA 2K franchise and is already the best-selling sports game of 2018.





Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey launched October 5, while NPD's tracking for September ended the next day, so while the game debuted in third it was only available for two days.





"Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey appears at No. 3 on the September charts with double-digit percentage dollar sales growth when compared to the launch of Assassin’s Creed: Origins a year ago," said Piscatella. "Assassin’s Creed: Origins now ranks as the sixth best-selling game over the past 12 months."













The Xbox One Exclusive, Forza Horizon 4, debuted in seventh place setting a franchise record.





" Forza Horizon 4 achieved the highest launch month dollar sales in Forza franchise history and is the biggest launch for a racing game on any Xbox platform in history,” said Piscatella. “Forza Horizon 4 was the seventh best-selling game of September."

