LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy and Tropico 4 Added to Xbox One Backward Compatibility - News

posted 3 hours ago

Microsoft has added LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy and Tropico 4 to the long list of Xbox 360 games that are playable on the Xbox One through Backward Compatibility.

LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy and Tropico 4 are coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today https://t.co/qPMRNs2ZLo pic.twitter.com/7vBBtgBDzR — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) October 23, 2018

Some other recently added games include Crysis, Crysis 2, Crysis 3, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty HD Edition, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater HD Edition, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

