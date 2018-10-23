Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One Global Lifetime Sales – September 2018 - Sales

Welcome to the latest edition of the ‘PS4 vs Xbox One vs Switch Worldwide’ article. This series compares the monthly and lifetime retail sales of the three main consoles - the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.

Looking at the total sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch through September 2018 shows much of a lead the PlayStation 4 has on the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. However, the Switch did launch several years after the other two consoles.

The PlayStation 4 passed the 83 million mark and the Xbox One passed the 39 million mark. The PS4 has sold 83.33 million units lifetime, the Xbox One 39.02 million units, and the Switch 20.76 million units.

Taking a look at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 currently leads. The PlayStation 4 has a 58 percent market share, the Xbox One sits at 27 percent, and the Switch 15 percent.

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 83,333,433

Xbox One Total Sales: 39,023,035

Switch Total Sales: 20,764,647

During the month of September 2018, the PlayStation 4 outsold the Switch by 324,076 units for the month and the Xbox One by 698,347 units. The Switch outsold the Xbox One by 374,271 units.

When you compare monthly sales to a year ago, all three consoles are down. The Nintendo Switch is down 122,638 units, the PlayStation 4 is down 358,457 units and the Xbox One is down 56,955 units

Taking a look at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 managed to achieve 50 percent. The Switch accounted for 34 percent of the consoles sold, and the Xbox One 16 percent.

PlayStation 4 Monthly Sales: 1,030,146

Xbox One Monthly Sales: 331,799

Switch Monthly Sales: 706,070

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One launched in November 2013, while the Switch launched in March 2017.

As a reminder VGChartz tracks consoles sold to consumers.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

