Xbox 'Jump In' Commercial Features Fallout 76, Tomb Raider, Master Chief, More - News

posted 4 hours ago

Microsoft has released a new Xbox commercial called "Jump In."

View it below:

The commercial features several games on the Xbox. This includes Fallout 76, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Fortnite, Forza Horizon 4, Master Chief, and more.

