Storm Boy: The Game Gets Release Date - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Developer Blowfish Studios announced Storm Boy: The Game will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, iOS, and Android on November 20.

View the latest trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Based on Colin Thiele’s beloved 1964 children’s book, Storm Boy: The Game is an interactive telling that allows players to experience this classic story in a new medium, taking control of the eponymous protagonist and his amiable pelican companion, Mr. Percival, as the pair explores the lush natural beauty of the Coorong lagoon and South Australia’s majestic coastline.

Developed by Blowfish Studios, this adaptation recreates key moments from the tale while also introducing a variety of entertaining and relaxing mini-games to relish. These activities include sailing, bird feeding, sand surfing, cockle hunting, playing fetch, drawing, and more.

