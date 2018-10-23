Gear.Club Unlimited 2 Gets Performance Shop Trailer - News

Publisher Microids and developer Eden Games have released a new trailer for Gear.Club Unlimited 2 called Performance Shop.

This racing game exclusive to the Nintendo Switch will offer players a vast area to explore with more than 3000 kilometers of races. On the mountainside, through a nature park, in the middle of the desert, or along the coast, players will discover 250 races, including championships, missions, and challenges.

As players progress through the game, they will need to upgrade their vehicles to climb the rankings, using the seven workshops in their specially equipped garage—the performance shop. Here, players will also be able to visually customize their vehicles by applying paint and personalized stickers, and changing the bumpers, hood, side skirts, or spoiler. Gear.Club Unlimited 2 will feature a roster of 51 cars from 22 big-name manufacturers.

Gear.Club Unlimited 2 will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 4.

