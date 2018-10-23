Marvel's Spider-Man The Heist DLC Gets Just the Facts Trailer - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Insomniac Games have released a new trailer for The Heist DLC for Marvel’s Spider-Man. The DLC is available today and adds three new Suits.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the DLC:

As you play Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist, you’ll encounter the beginning of a new, interconnected story taking place over the three chapters of Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps. A robbery at an art museum entangles Spider-Man and MJ with an old flame from Peter Parker’s past, Felicia Hardy, aka Black Cat. Beyond new story missions, there’s a whole new faction of enemies, new crimes, new challenges, new trophies, and of course, three brand new suits.

Here’s a first look at the three new suits. One we’d love to highlight is the Resilient Suit, by famed Marvel illustrator Gabriele Dell’Otto. We loved bringing original suits to the game, starting with our Advanced Suit, and continuing with Adi Granov’s Velocity Suit, and this is another great one. Additionally we have two more suits that fans of the comics will recognize, Spider-Man’s suit from Scarlet Spider II, and the Spider-UK suit from the Spider-Verse.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist can be purchased on the PlayStation Store for $9.99 USD MSRP. If you want to save a few dollars, you can order the entire Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps series for $24.99 USD MSRP, which will get you Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist, as well as the two additional chapters releasing later this year.

ven’t picked up Marvel’s Spider-Man yet? Check out the Digital Deluxe Edition – which for $79.99 USD MSRP gets you the full game, as well as all three chapters of Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps upon their respective individual release!

