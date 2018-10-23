Yakuza 4 Launches for PS4 in Japan on January 17, 2019 - News

The latest issue of Weekly Famitsu revealed Yakuza 4 will launch for the PlayStation 4 on January 17, 2019.





One of the main characters in the game, Masayoshi Tanimura, had some of his lined revised and re-rerecorded. Since voice actor Hiroki Narimiya has retired, his character model and voice actor have changed for the PlayStation 4 version. Toshiki Masuda will now voice act Masayoshi Tanimura.

