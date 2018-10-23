Project Judge Gets New Gameplay Video - News

SEGA in the latest latest Sega Nama broadcast has released a new gameplay video of Project Judge.

Project Judge will launch for the PlayStation 4 in Japan and Asia on December 13 and in North America and Europe in 2019.

