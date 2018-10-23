Rage in Peace Release Date Revealed for Switch, Steam - News

/ 228 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Toge Productions and developer Rolling Glory Jam announced the story-driven comic platformer, Rage in Peace, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop and Windows PC via Steam.

View the release date trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Rage in Peace is a side-scrolling adventure game that tells the story of Timmy Malinu, an emotionally numb 27 years old actuary who only has one dream that sets him apart from most people: to die asleep in his pajamas, in the warmth of home, in peace, and with no drama.

Story:

On one fateful day, a Grim Reaper appears bearing news that Timmy will die today. With his head cut off. But the Grim Reaper did not specify when, where, or what will kill Timmy, giving him one final chance to realize his dream.

Gameplay:

But achieving his dream will not be an easy task for Timmy. To reach his home, Timmy will have to avoid all the traps and obstacles that mysteriously show up to stop him from “cheating” death. Surprise and memorization will be the key for you to help Timmy postponing his demise, receive inner peace, and dying the way he always wished to.

Key Features:

Learn from your mistakes and push forward as the universe works against you.

Unravel the story of life, death, and acceptance.

Explore the colorful, imaginative world and creatures, hand-drawn with cartoon style that gives colors to Timmy’s adventure.

As you go, enjoy dozens of fantastic songs, created in collaboration with various indie bands, featuring a diverse list of genres.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles