NAIRI: Tower of Shirin Gets Switch and Steam Release Date

Developer Home Bear Studio announced NAIRI: Tower of Shirin will launch for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via Steam on November 29 for $9.99 / £8.99 / €9.99 / 1,190 yen.

Here is an overview of the game:

The player follows Nairi, a young girl from the rich district of Shirin. A sudden incident forces her to abandon her rich, sheltered life, and she eventually ends up in the seedy lower district of the city ruled by gangs. Nairi meets a former gang member called Rex, who joins her throughout their adventure as they uncover a dark mystery involving the mysterious Tower of the oasis city of Shirin.

Key Features:

Expertly designed hand-drawn charming characters and locations.

A storyline that will grip the player throughout.

Tons of items to collect, trade and combine into wacky items.

Brain-teasing puzzles.

Beautifully composed soundtrack.

Intuitively designed interface.

Localisation to English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese.

