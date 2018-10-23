Cancelled PSP Game Ushiro Teased for Switch - News

posted 5 hours ago

The online preview of the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu has an interview with Level-5 president and CEO Akihiro Hino.

The title for the online preview teases that the cancelled PSP game, Ushiro, might be getting revived on the Nintendo Switch. "Whhat!!! The Phantom Game Ushiro [is Coming?] to Switch!?" reads the title.

View a trailer for Ushiro from 2008 below:

Thanks Gematsu.

