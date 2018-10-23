New Atelier Title to Be Announced This Week - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Weekly Famitsu has teased it will reveal the next game in the Atelier series. It is likely the fourth game in the Arland saga. "An Unexpected New Atelier Development… the 4th Arland Title is a Go!?" the online preview reads.

Weekly Famitsu releases on Thursdays in Japan, however, information tends to leak on Wednesday.

Thanks Gematsu.

