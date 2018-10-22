Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends Definitive Edition Headed West in December - News

posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Koei Tecmo announced Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends Definitive Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in North America and Europe on December 27 for $39.99.





Here is an overview of the game:

Follow the stories of the kingdoms of Wei, Wu, Shu, and Jin through the actions of historical military and political figures as they fight for control over the Three Kingdoms of China. This new compilation combines the original Dynasty Warriors 8 with Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends, providing gamers all of the tactical action the beloved series is known for, along with almost all of the DLC released to date; including costumes and side-story scenarios for many popular warriors. In addition, gamers will receive save data bonus costumes if they own the recently released Warriors Orochi 4.

