Devil May Cry 5 Gets $8,000 Edition in Japan

by Craig Snow , posted 6 hours ago / 594 Views

Capcom has unveiled a headline-grabbing Ultra Limited Edition for Devil May Cry 5 in Japan. 

The bundle includes a copy of the game for either the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, a changeable box art, and a leather replica of any of the three main characters' jackets. All for the modest sum of between 600,000 Yen (for V's jacket) and 900,000 Yen (Dante's jacket). The latter converts to roughly $8,000.

Below are images of the three different jackets.

V's jacket:

Nero's jacket:

Dante's jacket:


4 Comments

SuperNintend0rk
SuperNintend0rk (5 hours ago)

Damn that's an insane amount of money for a novelty jacket!

Mystro-Sama
Mystro-Sama (27 minutes ago)

This is pretty cool but that price though.

SecondWar
SecondWar (4 hours ago)

Who would be crazy enough to buy a game for that amount?

Liquid_faction
Liquid_faction (3 hours ago)

Aren't there people in Japan that would gladly pay $100k a year just to get their digital waifu in a phone game?

Rob5VGC
Rob5VGC (31 minutes ago)

@Liquid_faction Yes. Because that actually makes sense. The waifu game is no joke.

Chazore
Chazore (4 hours ago)

Doubt it's more premium that Gucci either.

