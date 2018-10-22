Devil May Cry 5 Gets $8,000 Edition in Japan - NewsCraig Snow , posted 6 hours ago / 594 Views
Capcom has unveiled a headline-grabbing Ultra Limited Edition for Devil May Cry 5 in Japan.
The bundle includes a copy of the game for either the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, a changeable box art, and a leather replica of any of the three main characters' jackets. All for the modest sum of between 600,000 Yen (for V's jacket) and 900,000 Yen (Dante's jacket). The latter converts to roughly $8,000.
Below are images of the three different jackets.
V's jacket:
Nero's jacket:
Dante's jacket:
