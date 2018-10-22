Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Takes the Lead in France - News

Call of Duty Black Ops IIII puts an end to FIFA 19's winning streak in France in week 40, as reported by SELL. Activision's shooter starts strong as you would expect from such a famous franchise, although the Xbox One version wasn't popular enough to beat FIFA 19's third week on PS4. The big games of last week, Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Super Mario Party, also show some staying power.

Top sellers per system are as follows. Curiously, SELL listed only two PSVita games instead of three this week.

PS4

Call of Duty Black Ops IIII FIFA 19 Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Xbox One

Call of Duty Black Ops IIII Assassin's Creed Odyssey FIFA 19

Nintendo Switch

Super Mario Party Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 19

Nintendo 3DS

Yokai Watch Blasters : White Dog Squad Yokai Watch Blasters : Red Cat Corps Pokemon Ultra Sun

Playstation Vita

Danganronpa V3 : Killing Harmony Yomawari Midnight Shadows

PC

Call of Duty Black Ops IIII FIFA 19 The Sims 4

