Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Takes the Lead in France
Call of Duty Black Ops IIII puts an end to FIFA 19's winning streak in France in week 40, as reported by SELL. Activision's shooter starts strong as you would expect from such a famous franchise, although the Xbox One version wasn't popular enough to beat FIFA 19's third week on PS4. The big games of last week, Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Super Mario Party, also show some staying power.
Top sellers per system are as follows. Curiously, SELL listed only two PSVita games instead of three this week.
PS4
- Call of Duty Black Ops IIII
- FIFA 19
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
Xbox One
- Call of Duty Black Ops IIII
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- FIFA 19
Nintendo Switch
- Super Mario Party
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- FIFA 19
Nintendo 3DS
- Yokai Watch Blasters : White Dog Squad
- Yokai Watch Blasters : Red Cat Corps
- Pokemon Ultra Sun
Playstation Vita
- Danganronpa V3 : Killing Harmony
- Yomawari Midnight Shadows
PC
- Call of Duty Black Ops IIII
- FIFA 19
- The Sims 4
