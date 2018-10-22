Intellivision Amico Reveal Trailer Released - News

Intellivision Entertainment released the official reveal trailer for the Intellivision Amico.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the Intellivision Amico:

Almost 40 years after the release of the original Intellivision® home video game system which helped to redefine the video game industry, Intellivision® Entertainment is proud to carry on its “Legacy of Firsts” by announcing the brand new revolutionary family home video game console named Amico™ to be released on October 10th, 2020 (1010 2020). Amico is the Italian word for “friend” or “buddy” and encapsulates an element of the approach and dynamics for what makes the new console so unique and an exciting addition to everyone’s family.

INTELLIVISION AMICO™ FEATURES AND INFORMATION:

PRICE RANGE (RETAIL) - US $149 - $179

NORTH AMERICAN, UNITED KINGDOM AND EUROPEAN RELEASE DATE - October 10, 2020

SOFTWARE OVERVIEW

All games are family friendly and rated “E for Everyone” or “E10+”.

Every game version on the console is EXCLUSIVE.

Quality over quantity! All games must past a strict quality control seal of approval.

Balanced gameplay and design for Equal Opportunity Gaming™ for all.

All games are downloadable and between US $2.99 - $7.99.

No costly DLC (Downloadable Content) add-on’s or “In-App Purchases”.

Launch to include several built-in reimagined Intellivision Classics (pre-installed in every console) and over 20 games including both reimagined industry classics and brand new exclusive titles via the Intellivision Online Store.

CONTROLLERS

2 wireless Bluetooth controllers (up to 8 player compatible and connectivity).

3 ½ inch (2:3 aspect ratio) Color Touchscreen.

Pioneering tilting positional disc with surrounding interactive LED border.

4 arcade-style tactile feedback buttons.

Gyroscope & Accelerometer.

Force feedback.

Controller to be used horizontally or vertically including dominant left or right hand usage.

Qi (pronounced “CHEE”) wireless onboard charging.

Speaker

Microphone

Free downloadable app enables mobile phones as additional controllers (up to 8 players). HARDWARE & TECHNOLOGY State of the Art 21st Century 2D Image Processing and Graphics Capability

Intellivision Prism™ Onboard Interactive Lighting Technology.

WiFi/BT & Ethernet Connectivity.

HDMI Video Output.

Multiple USB Ports

System Expansion Interface. ONLINE Intellivision Online Store for the ability to purchase additional software.

Multi-player online gaming and structured multi-tiered tournament play.

Time & Space Leaderboard System™ which includes high scores by locations and calendar.

Trophy/Achievement rewards system which awards unique accomplishments to each player. REIMAGINED GAMES Includes updated graphics, modernized audio, additional levels, multi-player modes (local and online), tournament modes AND MORE! Not only will the Intellivision Amico™ bring the fun and simplicity of classic gaming to modern day, but an entire plethora of completely brand new games and franchises are currently being created by game developers and game publishers around the world using the same core principles of sensible, simple and fun.

