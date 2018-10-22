Developer Fatshark Acquires Developer A Sweet Studio - News

Developer Fatshark, known for the Warhammer: Vermintide series, has acquired Swedish developer A Sweet Studio.

A Sweet Studio has focused on developing games for Windows PC, iOS, Android, and Facebook. They developed Scalpers: Turtle & the Moonshine Gang, One Final Chaos, and Candy Bandit.





Fatshark revealed the developers who worked at A Sweet Studio have moved to Fatshark’s Stockholm studio and are working on new content for Warhammer: Vermintide 2.

"It’s great to be a part of such a successful studio, and be working on a great IP such as Warhammer," said A Sweet Studio CEO Gustav Lind.

Fatshark CEO Martin Wahlund added, "We are happy to announce that we have acquired A Sweet Studio, that has great experience and will hit the ground running today which is the first day at the Fatshark office."

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is available now for the Xbox One and Windows PC.

