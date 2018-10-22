Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Tops UK Charts in Second Week - News

/ 184 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII in its second week has remained at the top of the UK charts, according to GfK/Ukie for the week ending October 13. Sales were down 39 percent week-on-week. That is slightly better than the 43 percent drop by Call of Duty: WWII in 2017. However, that game did sell nearly twice as many units at retail in its first week.

LEGO DC Super-Villains debuted in sixth with sales down just 0.48 percent compared to LEGO The Incredibles.





SoulCalibur VI debuted in eighth with sales down by 55 percent compared to 2012's SoulCalibur V. However, due to the digital market retail sales for games are on average lower than they used to be.

Starlink: Battle for Atlas debuted in 14th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII FIFA 19 Assassin's Creed Odyssey Marvel's Spider-Man Forza Horizon 4 LEGO DC Super-Villains Super Mario Party SoulCalibur VI Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Shadow of the Tomb Raider

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles