Dynasty Warriors 9 Co-Op Update Launches Tomorrow - News

posted 1 hour ago

Koei Tecmo announced the update that adds online and local split-screen two-player co-op for Dynasty Warriors 9 will launch tomorrow, October 23.

You will be able to play with friends non-friends. Co-op mode will not support cross-platform play.





The "Free Co-Op & Demo Version" of the game will release on November. It will allow users to play online co-op with friends and play the openings of three officers from the game's roster of 90. That will equal up to four hours of play. Individual characters will be sold for 200 to 400 yen, depending on the length of the scenario.

New updates will be coming to the game starting in November for the next six months.

Dynasty Warriors 9 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

