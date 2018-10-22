PUBG Halloween Trailer Features New Skins - News

Bluehole Studios has released the Halloween trailer for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds that features new Halloween-themed skins.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available now for the Xbox One and Windows PC.

