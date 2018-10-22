Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth Trailer Introduces Makoto Niijima - News

Atlus has released a new trailer for Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth that features Persona 5‘s Makoto Niijima. View more trailers of the game here.

View it below:

Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth will launch for the Nintendo 3DS on November 29 in Japan.

