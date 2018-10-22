New Wired GameCube Controller to Launch in Time for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - News

Peripheral company PDP announced it will be releasing three new wired GameCube controllers that will launch in time for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. You can pre-order the controllers on Amazon for $24.99.

The full-size stick on the right can be replaced with the traditional C-Stick. The controller comes with a 10 foot USB cable.

Nintendo will be releasing their own Game Controller available now for pre-order on Amazon for $29.99.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 7.

