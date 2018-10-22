Crackdown 3 Will Be at XO18 Next Month - News

Microsoft revealed via Twitter Crackdown 3 will be at the Xbox FanFest, XO18, next month in Mexico City. Inside Xbox event will be lice streamed from XO18 on November 10.

Crackdown 3 se une a la lista de juegos que aÃºn no han salido y que estarÃ¡n disponibles en #XboxFanFest. pic.twitter.com/Dj5UOYkR0S — Xbox MÃ©xico (@XboxMexico) October 20, 2018

Crackdown 3 was announced at E3 2014 and is expected to release in 2019.

