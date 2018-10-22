Ubisoft Shutting Down Servers for Older Titles, Mainly Just Dance - News

Ubisoft is shutting down the multiplayer servers for several of its older titles on November 19. The majority of the games shutting down are Just Dance titles.

Here is the list of games that will be shutting down:

Platform Game Effective Date X360 Just Dance 2018 November 19th 2018 PS3 Just Dance 2018 November 19th 2018 Wii Just Dance 2018 November 19th 2018 X360 Just Dance 2017 November 19th 2018 PS3 Just Dance 2017 November 19th 2018 Wii Just Dance 2017 November 19th 2018 X360 Just Dance 2016 November 19th 2018 PS3 Just Dance 2016 November 19th 2018 Wii Just Dance 2016 November 19th 2018 WiiU Just Dance 2015 November 19th 2018 PS4 Just Dance 2015 November 19th 2018 X1 Just Dance 2015 November 19th 2018 X360 Just Dance 2015 November 19th 2018 PS3 Just Dance 2015 November 19th 2018 Wii Just Dance 2015 November 19th 2018 X1 Just Dance 2014 November 19th 2018 PS4 Just Dance 2014 November 19th 2018 WiiU Just Dance 2014 November 19th 2018 X360 Just Dance 2014 November 19th 2018 PS3 Just Dance 2014 November 19th 2018 Wii Just Dance 2014 November 19th 2018 PC I Am Alive November 19th 2018 PC Tom Clancy’s EndWar November 19th 2018 PC Splinter Cell Double Agent November 19th 2018 MAC Assassin's Creed II November 19th 2018 PS3 Rayman 3 HD November 19th 2018 X360 Rayman 3 HD November 19th 2018

