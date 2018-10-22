Ubisoft Shutting Down Servers for Older Titles, Mainly Just Dance - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 578 Views
Ubisoft is shutting down the multiplayer servers for several of its older titles on November 19. The majority of the games shutting down are Just Dance titles.
Here is the list of games that will be shutting down:
|Platform
|Game
|Effective Date
|X360
|Just Dance 2018
|November 19th 2018
|PS3
|Just Dance 2018
|November 19th 2018
|Wii
|Just Dance 2018
|November 19th 2018
|X360
|Just Dance 2017
|November 19th 2018
|PS3
|Just Dance 2017
|November 19th 2018
|Wii
|Just Dance 2017
|November 19th 2018
|X360
|Just Dance 2016
|November 19th 2018
|PS3
|Just Dance 2016
|November 19th 2018
|Wii
|Just Dance 2016
|November 19th 2018
|WiiU
|Just Dance 2015
|November 19th 2018
|PS4
|Just Dance 2015
|November 19th 2018
|X1
|Just Dance 2015
|November 19th 2018
|X360
|Just Dance 2015
|November 19th 2018
|PS3
|Just Dance 2015
|November 19th 2018
|Wii
|Just Dance 2015
|November 19th 2018
|X1
|Just Dance 2014
|November 19th 2018
|PS4
|Just Dance 2014
|November 19th 2018
|WiiU
|Just Dance 2014
|November 19th 2018
|X360
|Just Dance 2014
|November 19th 2018
|PS3
|Just Dance 2014
|November 19th 2018
|Wii
|Just Dance 2014
|November 19th 2018
|PC
|I Am Alive
|November 19th 2018
|PC
|Tom Clancy’s EndWar
|November 19th 2018
|PC
|Splinter Cell Double Agent
|November 19th 2018
|MAC
|Assassin's Creed II
|November 19th 2018
|PS3
|Rayman 3 HD
|November 19th 2018
|X360
|Rayman 3 HD
|November 19th 2018
Just Dance 2018 came out just about a year ago, isn't it too early?
2019 is coming out this week, guessing they want increase sales for that and shoo anyone from the other versions of it, scummy move but then it's Ubisoft
- +1
Note that only for last gen platforms the servers are stopped. PS4, XB1 and Switch still works it seems. Looks for me like Ubisoft wants to stop supporting last gen. Hmm, quick look on Amazon, JD2019 has versions for Switch, PS4, XB1, WiiU and Wii, but not anymore for X360 and PS3. JD 2018 still has these versions. Funny enough though that Ubi isn't willing to give up on the sales on Wii yet.
- +1
Have you seen the top selling games on Wii and just how many million copies of just dance sold on that platform, I think over all versions of just dance it's the most successful game franchise on the wii
- 0
Yeah I know, although I think JD falls short of 80M Wii Sports + 40M Wii Sports Resort. But yes, Just Dance was insanely successful, and probably a reason why Ubisoft kept with Nintendo and experimented with each new hardware.
- 0
Shit, guess I won't be play Just Dance on 360 anymore.
