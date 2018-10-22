Adventure Brawler Project Monolith Announced for NS, PS4, X1, PC - News

by, posted 11 hours ago

Developer C2 Game Studio has announced "an independent brawler with a touch of adventure," Project Monolith, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

View the teaser trailer below:





The game features "fast combat on a mystical monolithic land" and uses the Unreal Engine 4.

Thanks ResetEra.

