'Dream Crossover RPG Project' Fantasia Re:Build Announced - News

/ 462 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Fumiji Fanatasia Bunko has announced a "dream crossover RPG project" , Fantasia Re:Build. Platforms and a release date were not announced.

Koushi Tachibana will be the main scenario writer and world creator, and Kurone Mishima will be the original character designer.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles