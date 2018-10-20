Intellivision Amico to Launch in 2020, Play 2D Games - News

/ 694 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Intellivision Entertainment during a presentation attended by DualShockers at Portland Retro Gaming Expo revealed its new console will be called the Intellivision Amico and release on October 10, 2020. It will be priced between $149 and $179.

The word Amico means friend in Italian as the console will be family friendly. It will only own 2D games with a rating of E10+ or lower and with a price from $2.99 to $7.99 per game. It will features an in-house chip that will help push 2D graphics to the their limits.

The games will be exclusive to the console, while Intellivision-developed games will mainly be remakes of older titles. Titles that were mentioned included Moon Control, Burgertime, Lode Runner, ToeJam and Earl, Spelunker, and Pong.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles