Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection to Get Update on October 23

Capcom announced an update for Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection will be released on October 23.

Read the patch notes below:

Nintendo Switch:

Online Improvements:

Improving online capabilities and ability to host lobbies

Friends between the Japanese and international versions can locate one another’s lobbies

General fixes

Localization Fixes:

Updated Japanese strings

Corrections to Korean Photosensitivity Warning

Training Mode Improvements: Multiple fixes have been made to improve dummy behavior.

Audio Improvements: Stereo playback improvements for Street Fighter III titles.

Museum Updates: Text and asset corrections have been applied.

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One:

Online Improvements:

General Fixes

Localization Fixes:

Updated Japanese strings

Corrections to Korean Photosensitivity Warning

Training Mode Improvements: Multiple fixes have been made to improve dummy behavior.

Audio Improvements: Stereo playback improvements for Street Fighter III titles.

Museum Updates: Text and asset corrections have been applied.

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection released for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC on May 29 in North America and Europe. It will launch in Japan on October 25.

