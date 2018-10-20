Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 Gets PC Release Date - News

Publisher Focus Home Interactive announced the space RTS, Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2, will launch for Windows PC on January 24, 2019.

It was also revealed there will be two pre-order betas starting in December. They will include all 12 playable factions, two introductory missions, and some multiplayer modes.





The first beta will last a week and focus on multiplayer and feature the full multiplayer progression system, custom games, 2v2, 1v1, and versus AI.

The second beta will start in January and end once the game launches.

