New Nintendo Releases This Week - My Hero: One's Justice, Just Dance 2019

posted 16 hours ago

Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Nintendo Switch. 27 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Bass Pro Shops: The Strike - Championship Edition

Cabela's: The Hunt - Championship Edition

Just Dance 2019

Nickelodeon Kart Racers

PAW Patrol: On a Roll!

Windjammers

1001 Ultimate Mahjong 2

7 Billion Humans

Aqua TV

Black and White Bushido

Car Quest

Chicken Range

Dracula's Legacy

Eternum Ex

Fairy Tale Puzzles~Magic Objects~

Friday the 13th: KIller Puzzle

Johnny Turbo's Arcade: Heavy Burger

Luke & Rebecca

Pianista

Pinstripe

Puzzle Wall

Storm In a Teacup

Super Hyperactive Ninja

Word Puzzles by POWGI

911 Operator

Halloween Pinball

My Hero One's Justice

