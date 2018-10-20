New Nintendo Releases This Week - My Hero: One's Justice, Just Dance 2019 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 16 hours ago / 594 Views
Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Nintendo Switch. 27 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
- Bass Pro Shops: The Strike - Championship Edition
- Cabela's: The Hunt - Championship Edition
- Just Dance 2019
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers
- PAW Patrol: On a Roll!
- Windjammers
- 1001 Ultimate Mahjong 2
- 7 Billion Humans
- Aqua TV
- Black and White Bushido
- Car Quest
- Chicken Range
- Dracula's Legacy
- Eternum Ex
- Fairy Tale Puzzles~Magic Objects~
- Friday the 13th: KIller Puzzle
- Johnny Turbo's Arcade: Heavy Burger
- Luke & Rebecca
- Pianista
- Pinstripe
- Puzzle Wall
- Storm In a Teacup
- Super Hyperactive Ninja
- Word Puzzles by POWGI
- 911 Operator
- Halloween Pinball
- My Hero One's Justice
Just Dance 2019 and Nickelodeon Cart will move units, they're catering to Nintendo's audience
No Rocko, no buy.
- 0
Just Dance, yes. Nickelodeon Kart, not necessarily. Kart Racers besides Mario Kart haven't done that well in recent years. I think the last ones to sell fairly well were Sega All-Stars and LittleBigPlanet back in 2012.
- 0
Speaking of which, I'm pumped for upcoming Sonic racing game.
- 0
1 Comments