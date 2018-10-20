New PlayStation Releases This Week - Red Dead Redemption 2, My Hero: One's Justice - News

/ 510 Views

by, posted 16 hours ago

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 15 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

BugsBox VR, PS VR — Digital

Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood, PS4 — Digital

Chicken Range, PS4, PS Vita — Digital

Gridd: Retroenhanced, PS4 — Digital

Halloween Forever, PS4, PS Vita — Digital

Just Dance 2019, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Mind Labyrinth VR Dreams, PS VR — Digital

My Hero: One’s Justice, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Neverout, PS VR — Digital

Nickelodeon Kart Racer, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Paw Patrol: On A Roll, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Perils of Baking – Refrosted, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)

Red Dead Redemption 2, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Skyhill, PS4 — Digital

Word Sudoku By Powgi, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles