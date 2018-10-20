New PlayStation Releases This Week - Red Dead Redemption 2, My Hero: One's Justice - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 16 hours ago / 510 Views
Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 15 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
- BugsBox VR, PS VR — Digital
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood, PS4 — Digital
- Chicken Range, PS4, PS Vita — Digital
- Gridd: Retroenhanced, PS4 — Digital
- Halloween Forever, PS4, PS Vita — Digital
- Just Dance 2019, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Mind Labyrinth VR Dreams, PS VR — Digital
- My Hero: One’s Justice, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Neverout, PS VR — Digital
- Nickelodeon Kart Racer, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Paw Patrol: On A Roll, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Perils of Baking – Refrosted, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)
- Red Dead Redemption 2, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Skyhill, PS4 — Digital
- Word Sudoku By Powgi, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
I better hook up some sort of plumbing to my office chair and my couch for RDR2. Grab a portable fridge and stock it. Have a tub and a sponge at the ready with a few changes of clothes. A taser charged yo go in case sleep tries to pull me away and best get some sellotape to hold back the eyeballs in that eventuality. Bout to glue my PS4 controller to my hand and superglue my anus shut and prepare for hibernation, make sure it all goes well until I start to stare at the TV screen as the preload starts yo tick Wednesday at 12am, rocking back and forth muttering to myself. Best of luck surviving the west, ya'll and best of luck keeping your life in order.
1 Comments