New Xbox Releases This Week - Red Dead Redemption 2 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 16 hours ago / 489 Views
Microsoft announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Xbox One in the US. Eight games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Paw Patrol: On a Roll
- Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition
- Just Dance 2019
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers
- Spintires: MudRunner – American Wilds
- Skyhill
- Midnight Deluxe
My hero ones justice is on Xbox one
My Hero One's Justice is releasing on Xbox One as well.
I forgotten about Just Dance. And amazingly it's still releasing on the Wii.
