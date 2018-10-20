New Xbox Releases This Week - Red Dead Redemption 2 - News

/ 489 Views

by, posted 16 hours ago

Microsoft announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Xbox One in the US. Eight games in total will release this week.





Here is the full list of games:

Red Dead Redemption 2

Paw Patrol: On a Roll

Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition

Just Dance 2019

Nickelodeon Kart Racers

Spintires: MudRunner – American Wilds

Skyhill

Midnight Deluxe

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles