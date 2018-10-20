Tekken 7 Tops 3 Million Units Sold Worldwide - News

Tekken's game director and chief producer Katsuhiro Harada announced via Twitter the fighting game, Tekken 7, has sold over three million units worldwide.

The Tekken franchise has now sold over 47 million units.

â€œCelebration illustrationâ€.

TEKKEN7 had achieved Over 3million sales before one year passed from release, but there was no timing to upload this (Thatâ€™s why there is no Anna, Lei..).

We recorded over 47million copies sales for the series.

Thanks for supporting us!#TEKKEN pic.twitter.com/FRJgrxmLgN — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) October 20, 2018

