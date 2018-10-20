Tekken 7 Tops 3 Million Units Sold Worldwide

Tekken 7 Tops 3 Million Units Sold Worldwide - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 17 hours ago / 598 Views

Tekken's game director and chief producer Katsuhiro Harada announced via Twitter the fighting game, Tekken 7, has sold over three million units worldwide.

The Tekken franchise has now sold over 47 million units.

 A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

2 Comments

StreaK
StreaK (14 hours ago)

Hell yes! That's awesome for the 7th game in a fighting franchise. I can see the game getting to 5 million like Tekken 5.

  • +2
ResilientFighter
ResilientFighter (11 hours ago)

I am waiting for a version with all DLC on disc

  • +1