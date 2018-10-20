Tekken 7 Tops 3 Million Units Sold Worldwide - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 17 hours ago / 598 Views
Tekken's game director and chief producer Katsuhiro Harada announced via Twitter the fighting game, Tekken 7, has sold over three million units worldwide.
The Tekken franchise has now sold over 47 million units.
â€œCelebration illustrationâ€.— Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) October 20, 2018
TEKKEN7 had achieved Over 3million sales before one year passed from release, but there was no timing to upload this (Thatâ€™s why there is no Anna, Lei..).
We recorded over 47million copies sales for the series.
Thanks for supporting us!#TEKKEN pic.twitter.com/FRJgrxmLgN
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Hell yes! That's awesome for the 7th game in a fighting franchise. I can see the game getting to 5 million like Tekken 5.
I am waiting for a version with all DLC on disc
2 Comments