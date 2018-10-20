Cuphead Out Now on Mac - News

Studio MDHR has released Cuphead on the Mac via Steam and GOG. The game is 20 percent off through October 22.

View the Mac launch trailer below:

Cuphead is also available on the Xbox One and Windows PC.

