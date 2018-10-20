MediEvil Remastered News Coming in the Next 2 Weeks - News

PlayStation social media director Sid Shuman in the latest PlayStation Blogcast revealed new on the Medievil Remastered will be coming "in the next week or two."

"I have it on excellent authority that one [Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios chairman] Shawn Layden is going to be stopping back on the show in the next week or two," said Shuman.

"He’s very excited to give everybody a big update on Medievil. (Interjection: He did promise that last time he was on the show.) He did, and he is staying true to his word. So he is going to be on the show in the next week or so and give us all an update on that."



Thanks r/PS4 via Gematsu.

