Wargroove Delayed to Q1 2019 on NS, PS4, X1, PC - News

/ 375 Views

by, posted 17 hours ago

Chucklefish announced it has delayed the release of the turn-based tactics game, Wargroove, from late 2018 to Q1 2019 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

Read the latest development update below:

Wargroove polishing is going really well and EGX was an especially useful experience for us watching so many players introduced to the game for the first time. We know your biggest question right now is of course “When is the game coming out?”, and although we’re in the final stages of development, preparing for final QA and then multiple platform submissions, we want to be 99.9% confident before we announce a specific date. That being said, we can give you a better indication of when you can expect to get your hands on the game.

Initially we were aiming for a late 2018 release, but we have recently decided to move the launch window to Q1 2019 to allow us to provide players with a really robust package when the big day comes! This week Tiy shared in the Wargroove Discord a breakdown of the game content so far:

Skirmish Mode: 30+ two-player PVP maps, 10+ three player PVP maps & 6+ four player PVP maps. Possibly a number of ‘scenario’ maps – not confirmed yet. This works both online and offline, can be played vs CPU in any configuration. Allows you to configure weather, turn timer, fog of war, income, map biome, Commanders and teams. Online matches can be synchronous or asynchronous and can have many matches running at once.

30+ two-player PVP maps, 10+ three player PVP maps & 6+ four player PVP maps. Possibly a number of ‘scenario’ maps – not confirmed yet. This works both online and offline, can be played vs CPU in any configuration. Allows you to configure weather, turn timer, fog of war, income, map biome, Commanders and teams. Online matches can be synchronous or asynchronous and can have many matches running at once. Arcade Mode: Each Commander has its own arcade in which you fight 5 opponents in succession, on randomly chosen PVP maps. Each character talks to their opponent at the start of each fight and ends with a full cutscene when their arcade mode is completed – similar to fighting games! A great way to learn about all of the characters.

Each Commander has its own arcade in which you fight 5 opponents in succession, on randomly chosen PVP maps. Each character talks to their opponent at the start of each fight and ends with a full cutscene when their arcade mode is completed – similar to fighting games! A great way to learn about all of the characters. Campaign Mode: 33+ Missions of varying length where you play as many different Commanders. Each mission starts and ends with a cutscene, some with cutscenes in the middle. Totals between 1 hour to 1hr30 of cutscene content!

33+ Missions of varying length where you play as many different Commanders. Each mission starts and ends with a cutscene, some with cutscenes in the middle. Totals between 1 hour to 1hr30 of cutscene content! Puzzle Mode: 25+ extremely challenging puzzles where you have to defeat the enemy in a single turn.

25+ extremely challenging puzzles where you have to defeat the enemy in a single turn. Map Creation: Easy to use basic tools/map painting. Advanced scripting tools for frankly ridiculous possibilities. Cutscene creation in-game, with really detailed tools that allow you to dress up your maps or campaign with a story. Includes a decoration System with fine control over the visuals of the map.

Easy to use basic tools/map painting. Advanced scripting tools for frankly ridiculous possibilities. Cutscene creation in-game, with really detailed tools that allow you to dress up your maps or campaign with a story. Includes a decoration System with fine control over the visuals of the map. Campaign Creation: Choose 1 of 3 world maps. Simple placing of missions on the map and assigning them icons/date/location/descriptions. Map flags, allowing for branching paths/unlockable missions/secrets.

Choose 1 of 3 world maps. Simple placing of missions on the map and assigning them icons/date/location/descriptions. Map flags, allowing for branching paths/unlockable missions/secrets. Content Sharing: A powerful content sharing centre for maps and campaigns. Ability to rate maps – Like/Dislike, with filters and search. Various different discoverability methods.

A powerful content sharing centre for maps and campaigns. Ability to rate maps – Like/Dislike, with filters and search. Various different discoverability methods. Gallery: Unlock artwork from the games development, amongst other fun things we won’t spoil.

Unlock artwork from the games development, amongst other fun things we won’t spoil. Codex: Details the history of the world with lore and bio on all Commanders. Strategy info, rules and nice artwork of grooves. Damage charts for each unit with lots of unlockables.

Details the history of the world with lore and bio on all Commanders. Strategy info, rules and nice artwork of grooves. Damage charts for each unit with lots of unlockables. Jukebox: Unlock music tracks. Some cute stuff that we won’t spoil.

Unlock music tracks. Some cute stuff that we won’t spoil. Secret Content: ??????? The game probably has more secrets than you’d imagine – old school game style!

??????? The game probably has more secrets than you’d imagine – old school game style! Options: Language – we’re hoping to localise, but don’t know if it will be in for launch or not yet. Combat Animations – always/never/my turn only/commanders only. Show Grid – on/off. Auto end turn – when no units are unspent on/off. Zoom level – near/far. Standard resolution options. Separate volume controls for master/music/sound FX/Voices. Colour blind mode – red-green/blue-yellow. Rumble on your turn when using a gamepad.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles