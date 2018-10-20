Shadow of the Tomb Raider Trailer Features The Forge DLC - News

Square Enix has released a new trailer for Shadow of the Tomb Raider that features the upcoming The Forge DLC. It launches on November 13 for $4.99. It is also included in the $29.99 Season Pass.

In “The Forge,” Lara must brave the lava-flooded Forge of the fallen gods to uncover the secrets of Kuwaq Yaku. Throughout her journey, Lara will uncover details about a friend’s ancient legacy, and overcome a danger long thought to be lost in flame. “The Forge” delivers a brand-new challenge tomb, playable in both solo and co-op. Players who complete the challenge tomb will be rewarded with the Grenadier skill, Brocken outfit, and Umbrage 3-80 weapon.

A completely new adventure, “The Forge” is the first of seven monthly downloadable content adventures available through the Season Pass, providing players with an abundance of new content, challenge tombs, co-op experiences, weapons and outfits, Score Attack and Time Attack modes, and additional narrative side missions.

Lara Croft has mastered an unforgiving jungle, explored vast landscapes filled with tombs, and battled Trinity for the fate of Humanity, all set against the backdrop of the Maya apocalypse. Yet even more adventures await in the hidden City of Paititi. New mysteries and challenges will arise, friendships and rivalries will deepen, and above all, new tombs will be discovered in a series of downloadable contents that expand the world of Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

