Spider-Man Updates Released, Include New Game+, Ultimate Difficulty, New Trophies

by Craig Snow , posted 19 hours ago / 612 Views

Updates 1.07 and 1.08 have been released for hit PlayStation 4 exclusive Spider-Man.

The headline additions are the inclusion of a New Game+ mode, an Ultimate difficulty level, and associated Trophies (a silver one for completing the game on Ultimate difficulty and a bronze one for completing a New Game+ playthrough).

Here are the full patch notes:

New Features

  • Added support for “The City That Never Sleeps – The Heist” story pack.
  • Added New Game+.
  • Added Ultimate difficulty.
  • Added 2 new Trophies.
  • Added the ability to rotate layers in Photo Mode.
  • Added new frames and stickers to Photo Mode.
  • Added a shortcut option to trigger Photo Mode via the left directional button.

Fixes & Updates

  • Tuned Friendly combat difficulty based on player feedback.
  • Added a max health cap of 250 and normalized players.
  • Added a potential solution for a crash related to graphical artifacting.
  • Addressed an issue where players could respawn inside a building in the Financial District.
  • Addressed an issue where animation during cinematics could break due to hard drive streaming.
  • Addressed an issue where pedestrians would disappear for a frame in the distance.
  • Addressed an issue where combat music would persist in the open world after completing a Sable Base.
  • Addressed various additional issues.

Meanwhile, the first of three DLC packs - The City That Never Sleeps: The Heist - is due to launch on Tuesday.


1 Comments

ResilientFighter
ResilientFighter (3 hours ago)

silver??? oh come on... should be gold :(

  • 0