Spider-Man Updates Released, Include New Game+, Ultimate Difficulty, New Trophies - News

by, posted 19 hours ago

Updates 1.07 and 1.08 have been released for hit PlayStation 4 exclusive Spider-Man.

The headline additions are the inclusion of a New Game+ mode, an Ultimate difficulty level, and associated Trophies (a silver one for completing the game on Ultimate difficulty and a bronze one for completing a New Game+ playthrough).

Here are the full patch notes:

New Features

Added support for “The City That Never Sleeps – The Heist” story pack.

Added New Game+.

Added Ultimate difficulty.

Added 2 new Trophies.

Added the ability to rotate layers in Photo Mode.

Added new frames and stickers to Photo Mode.

Added a shortcut option to trigger Photo Mode via the left directional button.

Fixes & Updates

Tuned Friendly combat difficulty based on player feedback.

Added a max health cap of 250 and normalized players.

Added a potential solution for a crash related to graphical artifacting.

Addressed an issue where players could respawn inside a building in the Financial District.

Addressed an issue where animation during cinematics could break due to hard drive streaming.

Addressed an issue where pedestrians would disappear for a frame in the distance.

Addressed an issue where combat music would persist in the open world after completing a Sable Base.

Addressed various additional issues.

Meanwhile, the first of three DLC packs - The City That Never Sleeps: The Heist - is due to launch on Tuesday.

