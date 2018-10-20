Spider-Man Updates Released, Include New Game+, Ultimate Difficulty, New Trophies - NewsCraig Snow , posted 19 hours ago / 612 Views
Updates 1.07 and 1.08 have been released for hit PlayStation 4 exclusive Spider-Man.
The headline additions are the inclusion of a New Game+ mode, an Ultimate difficulty level, and associated Trophies (a silver one for completing the game on Ultimate difficulty and a bronze one for completing a New Game+ playthrough).
Here are the full patch notes:
New Features
- Added support for “The City That Never Sleeps – The Heist” story pack.
- Added New Game+.
- Added Ultimate difficulty.
- Added 2 new Trophies.
- Added the ability to rotate layers in Photo Mode.
- Added new frames and stickers to Photo Mode.
- Added a shortcut option to trigger Photo Mode via the left directional button.
Fixes & Updates
- Tuned Friendly combat difficulty based on player feedback.
- Added a max health cap of 250 and normalized players.
- Added a potential solution for a crash related to graphical artifacting.
- Addressed an issue where players could respawn inside a building in the Financial District.
- Addressed an issue where animation during cinematics could break due to hard drive streaming.
- Addressed an issue where pedestrians would disappear for a frame in the distance.
- Addressed an issue where combat music would persist in the open world after completing a Sable Base.
- Addressed various additional issues.
Meanwhile, the first of three DLC packs - The City That Never Sleeps: The Heist - is due to launch on Tuesday.
