FIFA 19 Dominates German Charts in September

The German Games Industry Association has revealed the top selling games for September. As with the Spanish, the Germans threw themselves at FIFA 19. Once again, Marvel's Spider-Man has to make do with the second place, despite having a 20-day headstart. Sony's exclusive still surpasses major multiplatform games like Shadow of the Tomb Raider and NBA 2K19, leaving no doubts about its success.

Dragon Quest XI comes in at rank six and is defintely having a good European launch (Square Enix's JRPG was also in the top five in France on its release week). Switch's evergreen titles stayed strong in the land of Goethe despite all of these new releases, suggesting that Nintendo isn't losing momentum there.

Germany also communicates numbers when games hit significant milestones. In September, it was confirmed that FIFA 19 sold more than 500,000 copies in one week (note that last year's release managed to exceed 1 million in a week, so as with the UK, FIFA is down year-on-year in Germany). Marvel's Spider-Man reached 200,000 units sold over the month and both Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Forza Motorsport 7 hit 100,000 sales.





