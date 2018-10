Spain Crowns FIFA 19 in September Sales Report - News

FIFA 19 once more showed the power of football in September in Spain, as the Spanish Association of Video Games reports. EA's title beat nearly one full month of Marvel's Spider-Man's sales in just a few days, and placed no less than four SKUs in the top ten, including the Xbox One version.

Needless to say, its long-lasting rival Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 was no match for FIFA at rank ten this month. However, Konami's sim did secure first place back in August.

All platforms:

FIFA 19 (PS4) SPIDER-MAN (PS4) FIFA 19 – CHAMPIONS EDITION (PS4) FIFA 19 – ULTIMATE EDITION (PS4) NBA 2K19 (PS4) SHADOW OF THE TOMB RAIDER (PS4) SPIDER-MAN – SPECIAL EDITION (PS4) DRAGON QUEST XI: ECHOES OF AN ELUSIVE AGE – EDITION OF LIGHT (PS4) FIFA 19 (XBOX ONE) PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2019 (PS4)

JRPG fans will be pleased to see Dragon Quest XI at rank eighth of the overall chart, and also first on PC. It's worth noticing that while Switch had five games in the top ten in August, its representation totally vanished in the September chart. The PS4 line-up was likely too strong for Nintendo's hybrid this time. Meanwhile, Axiom Verge seems to be a hit among Spanish Vita owners, since it entered directly on top.

PS4

FIFA 19 SPIDER-MAN FIFA 19 – CHAMPIONS EDITION FIFA 19 – ULTIMATE EDITION NBA 2K19 SHADOW OF THE TOMB RAIDER SPIDER-MAN – SPECIAL EDITION DRAGON QUEST XI: ECHOES OF AN ELUSIVE AGE – EDITION OF LIGHT PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2019 SPIDER-MAN – DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION

PS Vita

AXIOM VERGE – MULTIVERSE EDITION ASSASSIN’S CREED III: LIBERATION FIFA 15 – LEGACY EDITION GOD EATER 2: RAGE BURST + GOD EATER RESURRECTION J-STARS VICTORY VS+ SWORD ART ONLINE: HOLLOW REALIZATION MINECRAFT: PLAYSTATION VITA EDITION ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 3 LEGO JURASSIC WORLD ASSASSIN’S CREED CHRONICLES – TRILOGY

Nintendo Switch

FIFA 19 MARIO KART 8 DELUXE SUPER MARIO ODYSSEY SPLATOON 2 DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: BREATH OF THE WILD CRASH BANDICOOT N. SANE TRILOGY XENOBLADE CHRONICLES 2: TORNA ~ THE GOLDEN COUNTRY MARIO TENNIS ACES MINECRAFT: NINTENDO SWITCH EDITION

XBOX One

FIFA 19 SHADOW OF THE TOMB RAIDER FIFA 19 – CHAMPIONS EDITION FIFA 19 – ULTIMATE EDITION FORZA HORIZON 4 – ULTIMATE EDITION PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2019 NBA 2K19 BATTLEFIELD 1 SHADOW OF THE TOMB RAIDER – CROFT EDITION CRASH BANDICOOT N. SANE TRILOGY

PC

DRAGON QUEST XI: ECHOES OF AN ELUSIVE AGE – DIGITAL EDITION OF LIGHT CALL OF DUTY: WWII OVERWATCH – LEGENDARY EDITION SHADOW OF THE TOMB RAIDER TWO POINT HOSPITAL GRAND THEFT AUTO V NBA 2K19 TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE – STARTER EDITION FIFA 19 DIABLO III: BATTLE CHEST

