Sleep Tight Teased for Release in Europe

Developer We Are Fuzzy teased on Twitter that the twin-stick shooter, Sleep Tight, will be getting a release in Europe.

*YAWN* sorry for taking such a long nap everyone-slaying monsters all night has really gotten to us! Weâ€™ve been seeing all of your EU shop requests and we know itâ€™s been a long time coming-in fact, we might have a very exciting announcement coming soon ðŸ¤«ðŸ˜ˆðŸ”« — Sleep Tight Game (@SleepTight_Game) October 17, 2018

Sleep Tight originally released in North America on July 28, 2018 for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC.

