Top-Down Brawler Varion Launches November 8 for NS, Steam

posted 8 hours ago

Publisher Light Maze and developer Rundisc announced the 3D arcade action top-down brawler, Varion, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop and Windows PC via Steam on November 8 for $12.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

Varion is a 3D arcade action top-down “brawler,” featuring couch multiplayer battles for one-to-four players. Set in a futuristic universe, it allows the players to control robots fighting in a infinite amount of booby-trapped, procedurally generated arenas during restless, fast-paced battles.

Varion relies on a simple yet original key idea : To destroy his opponents, the player must use bounce shots (direct shots only stunning them), by taking advantage of an ever-changing environment. Ammo is limited, and must be reloaded by moving, in a dynamo-like principle, preventing players from camping.

Besides over-simplified dual-stick controls providing easy handling for any type of player, Varion offers advanced features such as the Dash move, counterattack, special actions and various power-ups (mines, cluster shot, IEM bombs, melee blades, etc.) allowing skilled players to develop combat techniques based on quick reflexes, terrain analysis and gameplay mastering.

The Battle mode is also enriched with a modular match configuration tool, offering numerous rules and options which will utterly change the battles’ stake and experience. Besides usual presets (Deathmatch, Melee, Survivor, Bot Hunt), players can set their own fine tunings and create totally customized battles.

Finally, a solo/co-op Challenge mode allows players to face hordes of increasingly dangerous bots in order to unlock new environments, sharpen their skills and beat their hi-scores.

Varion is the first project of the Rundisc_ team, based in Toulouse, France, and composed of a graphic designer, an engineer and a sound designer. Currently under development, the game is to be released on Steam and Nintendo Switch by autumn 2018.

Key Features:

Genuine gameplay based on bounce shots: Take advantage of the walls to blast your opponents!

Easy to learn, hard to master dual-stick gameplay that will suit every gamer types, from casual to hardcore.

Fast-paced local battles for up to four players. Play solo or team up with your friends: one-versus-one-versus-one, two-versus-two, one-versus-three, one-versus-one-versus-two, etc.

Diversified booby-trapped environments which won’t give you a break: exploding electrodes, gas jets, rambling Minotaur, portals, etc.

A dash move to avoid enemy shots, throw them back, or push your opponents.

Original dynamo-based reloading system: don’t camp or you’re dead!

Deadly power-ups to electrify the scuffle: cluster shots, melee blades, IEM bombs and more.

Hours of non-stop fun thanks to procedural stages and a highly customizable battle configuration tool.

A solo/coop Challenge mode to sharpen your skills against bots and beat your high scores.

