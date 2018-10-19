Hitman Gets Free Halloween Pack DLC Today - News

IO Interactive has released the free Halloween Pack DLC for Hitman on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

Here is an overview of the DLC:

Embrace the horror.

The HITMAN Halloween Pack is a FREE download that invites you to Colorado and gives you full access to everything the location has to offer for a limited time. You’ll be able to play the “Freedom Fighters” mission, all of the Escalation Contracts and Featured Contracts in Colorado as well as use Contract Mode to create your own Contracts.

In the spirit of Halloween, we’ve created 10 Featured Contracts that are spooky, creepy or otherwise frightening. We had a lot of fun making them and we hope you’ll enjoy playing through them. We created some that are focused on disguises, others tell spooky stories through the briefing and others are plain mayhem – let us know what you think!

