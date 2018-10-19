Concrete Genie Delayed to Spring 2019 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has delayed Concrete Genie from 2018 to spring 2019.





Here is an overview of the game:

Developed by the Pixelopus team at PlayStation, Concrete Genie follows a bullied teenager named Ash who escapes his troubles by painting spectacular living landscapes and mischievous creatures in the walls of his abandoned hometown of Denska. Using a magical paintbrush, Ash discovers his paintings can purify Denska’s polluted walls and bring life back to the town.

