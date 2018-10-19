Egress Launches for Steam Early Access in November, PS4 and X1 in Early 2019 - News

Developer Fazan announced the heroes-based player-versus-player arena game, Egress, will launch for Windows PC via Steam Early Access on November 8, and for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in early 2019.





Here is an overview of the game:

Egress is a heroes-based player-versus-player arena game with a focus on melee Souls-like battles. Choose your hero with unique abilities, weapon, and play style, and fight for your team! Explore the multi-level city, capture the points, use stationary cannons, and find artifacts and consumables.

Key Features:

Lore-filled alternate universe, combining the Victorian era, Lovecraftian mythology, and Electro-punk.

The multi-level city. Explore houses, stores, bars, clinics, sewer tunnels, and much more.

Elaborated combat system based on attacks and dodges, ability combinations, as well as the strengths and weaknesses of characters, their roles, and equipment.

Collectible artifacts and consumables. Change the parameters of the character, use potions and grenades, and block paths with fire.

