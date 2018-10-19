Everybody’s Golf VR Launches in Spring 2019 for PSVR - News

/ 347 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment Everybody’s Golf VR will launch in spring 2019 for PlayStation VR.





Here is an overview of the game:

Developed by Clap Hanz in association with SIE Japan Studio, players will use the DualShock 4 or PlayStation Move motion controllers to swing their virtual golf clubs.

PS VR allows players to experience the world of Everybody’s Golf in ways they have never been able to before: getting a better sense of the terrain, reading wind direction to evaluate shots, and more.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles