EA DICE Reportedly Losing Staff Due to Development Hell - NewsPatrick Day-Childs , posted 12 hours ago / 1,263 Views
EA DICE, the development studio behind the Battlefield and Battlefront series is losing employees at a rapid rate, according to Swedish news site DiGITAL (as translated by Resetera).
The company had previously been Sweden's largest employer in the gaming sector, however recent LinkedIN posts indicate that around 40 employees have left DICE this year alone, and DiGITAL states that sources have told the site that the final tally is even higher.
Ubiosft and Epic Games have both recently opened studios in Stockholm, while other gaming competitors have been growing in size too, potentially pulling employees away from DICE.
DiGITAL also cites the failed launched of Battlefront 2 and the rush to get a new version released as pushing employees to leave.
I thought it was because they were sick of working for the most hated gaming company in the world.
They kind of deserve it.
And so it begins..
EA washes over the land like a scourge swallowing up studios and leaving husks behind. I guess its DICE's time to bite the dust.
Never cared for their games anyways. Hope the employees can find new and better places to work at.
It really hasn't been a good year for DICE, first the Battlefront 2-fiasco then the Battlefield V-controversies. Guess not all publicity is good publicity
Well it kind of serves them right after screwing up Battlefront. That was probably the guys over at EA HQ rather than anybody at DICE that screwed it up, but still.
