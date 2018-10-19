EA DICE Reportedly Losing Staff Due to Development Hell - News

EA DICE, the development studio behind the Battlefield and Battlefront series is losing employees at a rapid rate, according to Swedish news site DiGITAL (as translated by Resetera).

The company had previously been Sweden's largest employer in the gaming sector, however recent LinkedIN posts indicate that around 40 employees have left DICE this year alone, and DiGITAL states that sources have told the site that the final tally is even higher.

Ubiosft and Epic Games have both recently opened studios in Stockholm, while other gaming competitors have been growing in size too, potentially pulling employees away from DICE.

DiGITAL also cites the failed launched of Battlefront 2 and the rush to get a new version released as pushing employees to leave.

